Bay County stabbing suspect killed by police after firing several gunshots at officers

BAY COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) A stabbing, shots fired at police, and a man is dead following an officer-involved shooting.
That tense situation unfolding this morning at housing complex in Bay County as police are called there for domestic violence incident.
When police arrived, the suspect in a stabbing fired several gunshots at police.
No officers were hit, but witnesses tell us a lot of gunfire was coming the officer's way. One of those witnesses said police did their best to avoid shooting the suspect.
It was in a home in Saginaw Bay Estates sometime after one in the morning where police say a woman was stabbed, but escaped, running to a neighbor's place. The stabbing victim and the suspect knew each other.
"They had dated in the past and had a child in common," says Lt. Kim Vetter of the Michigan State Police.
The 46-year-old suspect followed the woman to the neighbor's home, but returned to the woman's residence, grabbed a gun, and from inside the home, fired gunshots at police when they arrived in the area.
Some officers scrambled into one of the homes and told others to get down.
"Hampton Township Police officers were pinned down here, while the suspect was shooting at them," says Vetter.
Police used a bearcat-style vehicle to remove the woman who was stabbed and others safely away from the area. Others were evacuated.
"They came in, we have to get out of here, we have to put you in a vehicle for your safety," says Chris, who lived behind the home where the shots were coming from.
"There were several troopers and the Emergency Support Team, which normally includes a dozen officers," says Vetter.
Amber Biggs was watching the wild scene from her home across the road. She heard plenty of gunfire.
"Probably thirty gunshots, roughly yeah, you would hear one and five minutes later hear another one," she says.
When the man emerged from the home, witnesses say he raised the gun and police shot him. He was rushed to a hospital where he died.
"They tried, cops were amazing, they did amazing work, they tried so hard to get him to come out so they could talk to him. Kept telling him, coming on let's resolve this, let's make it an easier situation, and he just didn't want to have it," says Biggs.
The woman who was stabbed was treated at a hospital and released.
Police have not confirmed the identity of the man, but we have learned he has had previous domestic violence convictions and was discharged by the Department of Corrections in November 2021.