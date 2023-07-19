Bay County veteran finds peace, purpose through helping dogs in need

BAY COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - A Bay County veteran - finding purpose through those with four legs.
The retired army sergeant's journey inspired him to start a nonprofit.
ABC12 learned his story of hope and how it's impacting other veterans.
James Burchfield said he struggled transitioning from military life to civilian life and that's where his purpose came in.
His change of mission is not only helping veterans in need but local animals.
"I don't know if the war ever really goes away for combat veterans," Burchfield said.
Burchfield served in the infantry from 1997 to 2011 then became a police officer until being injured.
"I really didn't have any issue with PTSD until I had time to think about it all the time. And then I felt quite haunted, I felt quite alone," he said.
He said he knew he needed help...but didn't want to ask.
"Especially being a police officer or being a senior ranking sergeant because my job was to be very strong for my men and I didn't want to appear weak," he said.
Burchfield says he became closed off until he took action -- by way of dogs.
He began volunteering at the Arenac County Animal Shelter. And things changed in an instant.
"That day. It was right away," he said.
This led him to start his nonprofit Animal Overwatch, which connects veterans to local animal shelter dogs to offer emotional reprieve, peace and purpose by helping a comrade who has been left behind.
Doreen Glynn is one such veteran.
"Dogs listen and they don't judge and they're always happy to see you," Glynn said.
Bay County Animal Services Director and Bay County Veterans Affairs Director Matt Beaver says it's an ideal match.
"I think the connection with veterans helping them, they can find companionship," Beaver said.
In the end, it's all about taking that first step.
"Contact me right away. This is fantastic therapy," Burchfield said.
To learn more about Animal Overwatch or Bay County Animal Services, visit the links below:
https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100090946506739