Bay Metro Transit routes to change to avoid toll bridges

BAY CITY, Mich. (WJRT) - Bay Metro Transit in Bay City announcing that it plans to implement route changes the end of March to avoid tolls on the Liberty and Independence Bridges.
Leaders say it would cost them hundreds of thousands of dollars annually to continue to cross the bridges that will require paying tolls.
Bay Metro Transit estimates the cost of tolling would be $250,000 to $300,000 a year, so they've decided when the tolling does go into effect, they will avoid the toll bridges altogether, but they hope to do that with as little inconvenience as possible to their riders.
"Wait a little longer, it's as simple as that," said bus rider Kevin Cale.
Leaders at Bay Metro Transit say bus fares generate about $250,000 a year in revenue and may not even be enough to cover tolling.
"It's not that much of an inconvenience to take a different route and it's going to save the county $300,000," Cale said.
Some riders who rely on Bay Metro daily say they understand the decision to reroute.
"Vets Bridge isn't much of a detour - it doesn't have much more of a time," Krystal Ryan said.
The newly reconstructed Liberty Bridge opened back up last month with free tolling for all through March of this year. After that, Bay Metro Transit is subject to tolling.
Bay City's independence Bridge -- which will also be tolled -- is expected to be complete in 2024.
"The cost of the tolls is just an added expense which doesn't make sense for us to take on right now. We do have other bridges available," General Manager of Bay Metro Transit Eric Sprague said.
He said the toll fees would not be passed on to riders, many of whom are seniors, disabled or low income, and many who rely on the bus system to get them to the grocery store, work and even necessary appointments like the doctor or dialysis.
Still, some say they'd be willing to pay more for convenience.
"I'd rather not go all the way around and add 10 - 15 minutes on to my commute when it's already an hour on the bus as it is," Ryan said.
Leaders say this is a near-term solution and that in the future they may seek out state funding to cover tolls.
For now, they ask the public to submit feedback on route suggestions.
You can contact Bay Metro Transit here: https://baymetro.com