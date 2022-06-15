 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EDT THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Heat index values up to 104.

* WHERE...Bay, Huron, Lapeer, Saginaw, Sanilac, Midland,
Tuscola, Shiawassee, Genesee and St. Clair Counties.

* WHEN...Until 8 AM EDT Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Overnight temperatures into Thursday
morning are expected to remain in the low to mid 70s with dew
points around 70 degrees. This will hold heat indices mostly in
the mid 70s during the overnight period.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

Bear sightings continue in mid-Michigan and DNR wants to know if they become a nuisance

  • Updated
  • 0

MIDLAND, COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - Its a hot one for humans, and it most likely animals feel the same way, including bears.

Bear sightings are once again popping up in parts of mid-Michigan, in places where they are not typically seen.

Midland County residents have been reporting recent bear sightings in residential area and Saginaw County as well, where a bear was captured walking on the road.

The DNR wants to hear from people who believe a bear is getting too comfortable around their homes.

A black bear was caught on cell phone camera on Frost Road near Brennan in the Hemlock area. The bear eventually went into a ditch and it appears to go on property right where Trudy Peitsch lives.

"Well I wasn't surprised, because I heard it was in Thomas Township, but right in front of my yard," says Peitsch.

A bear has been spotted in nearby Thomas Township, making hay with a bird feeder, but its not clear if its the same bear.

"And I have to go cut trails in the woods, I think I will wait a bit," she says.

This latest sighting adds to a growing number of videos and photos of bears captured by startled homeowners who have never seen a bear so close to their property.

"So far no bear sighting for us," says Dean Holsworth of Sanford.

But he says that could change soon.

"But its very possible because they are seeing them, I see it on Facebook all the time, that someone has seen them in the yard,' he says.

"You don't want to be aggressive towards them, just be docile,' says Steve Linley.

He lives in a Sanford area subdivision where this bear was captured on a Ring camera. He's not too concerned, yet.

"Give them any reason to pose yourself as a threat, they are going to react, badly," he says.

The DNR reminds everyone in these areas to remove bird feeders and don't leave garbage or food outside.

Trudy Peitsch has lived in her home for 24 years and has never seen a bear, and hopes she doesn't see this one.

"I hope that he is heading west," she says.

While the DNR believes these sightings are fairly typical, they do want people to get in touch with them if people feel the bears don't seem to be leaving their area or appear to be getting comfortable with people.

Tags

Anchor/Reporter

Terry Camp anchors ABC12 News First at Four and ABC12 News at 5:30. He also reports on issues in the Great Lakes Bay Region.

