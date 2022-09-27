Beat the Streets was performed live at the University of Michigan Flint

Several hundred attended Tuesday's stage production of "Beat The Streets".
It was performed on the campus of the University of Michigan Flint an the audience was mostly middle and high school students from across mid-Michigan.
The play is a part of a larger program that focuses on teaching social and emotional lessons through live and virtual entertainment.
It highlights the challenges that many young people are facing today and the choices they make and the outcomes of those choices.
Arthur Cartwright is the playwright and author of the book by the same title "Beat the Streets." His work is targeted to middle school and high school students.
"You know hearing about getting shot or losing a close family member or you know fights in school and you know different challenges they may face at home and bring to school," he said.
"We are showing a group of teenagers going through those things working together and accomplishing something great."
It is a storyline inspired by a true story.
"These teenagers that made a promise to become doctors and so we kind of put our own situations together and talked about what we went through as far as trying to beat the streets," Cartwright said.
The play is designed for youth in middle and high school and it covers bullying, drug use, gang violence and other challenges facing that group.
Cartwright wants the youth to know that they have choices.
The production was sponsored by UM Flint, Zeta Phi Beta, and Molina Health
Click here to learn more about the mission of Beat the Streets.