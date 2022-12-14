Beaverton city manager suspended after third drunken driving arrest

BEAVERTON, Mich. (WJRT) - The Beaverton city manager was arrested for her third offense for drinking and driving.
Kimberly Hines has been the top administrative official for Beaverton in Gladwin County since January. She is off the job after she was arrested for suspected drunken driving in Gladwin on Monday night.
City officials are not saying much, city council members suspends Hines without pay during Tuesday evening's meeting as they look into what happened earlier this week and her past two cases.
She is charged with felony operating while intoxicated or impaired, third offense notice in the most recent case.
"If you drink and drive you go to jail," said Bob Proctor of Beaverton.
The arrest has surprised people who work at Beaverton City Hall and residents alike.
"They are authoritarian. They are held to a higher standard," Proctor said.
Beaverton Mayor Ray Nau is still trying to learn more about the arrest and Hines' past convictions.
Court records indicate Hines was arrested in Ingham County in 2020 for operating while intoxicated and eventually pleaded to operating while impaired and sentenced to probation, which she was released from in May 2021.
Nau said neither he nor the city council were aware of the past arrests when they decided to hire Hines this past January.
Hines' LinkedIn page indicates her last job was with the city of Flint as a budget administrator, where she worked for seven months before leaving for the Beaverton job.
Proctor said this arrest doesn't necessarily mean Hines should lose her job.
"Everybody deserves a chance, do they not?" he said.
Hines could not be reached for comment Wednesday. Nau said he and others will fill in for her duties while she remains off the job to make sure the city continues operating as normal.