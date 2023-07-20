Beechwood Avenue neighbors upset with lack of progress on blight pit

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - The residents of one Flint neighborhood say they're tired of waiting for help.
Two years ago, ABC12 reported a blighted lot on Beechwood Avenue in Flint that became the owner's dumping ground.
Neighbors said it continues to pose a health hazard.
"Tires been thrown in there. Those weren't in there when the house burned. People's using it for a damn dump," said Delbert Sias.
He lives near the garbage pit that was once 3225 Beechwood Avenue.
If a visitor looked past the mess of weeds, they'd find boxsprings, garbage bags, furniture, and whatever else people don't want.
All of it piled up in a crumbling foundation.
"Kids be playing over here sometimes and I gotta call and tell them to get outta here because it's dangerous," said Motorio Holiday, a father and neighbor in the area.
It's become a point of concern for parents like him- who are worried about letting their kids play unsupervised.
Adding to that fear: one anonymous neighbor believes it's a breeding ground for pests.
"Everybody's house is infested with mice because of the blight next door," said the neighbor.
They showed ABC12 the picture of a rat they recently caught around their home. Until recently, they've never had to deal with rats.
"I've caught quite a few different animals. Woodchucks, skunks, opossums, you name it," said neighbor Gary Mozader.
He told ABC12 more and more animals are trying to burrow under his house. He's found at least hidey-holes in his front yard.
"They've multiplied. They're all over the place," he said.
"I'm glad it ain't hit my house yet, but you know if they don't get rid of it, I'm pretty sure everybody on this block will have them in their house," Holiday remarked.
Neighbors said not everyone can afford an exterminator.
The Flint Property Portal shows that 3225 is currently owned by the Genesee County Land Bank.
Director Mike Freeman told ABC12 in a call that they gained custody in 2022 year.
The property is currently on their demo list- pending funding.
Residents hope it comes sooner rather than later.
"Come out, clean up the mess! Put dirt in the hole! Fill the hole," said Sias.