Being prepared for driving in winter weather

...STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 5 AM FRIDAY TO 4 AM EST
SATURDAY...
...LOW WATER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 5 AM TO 10 PM EST
FRIDAY...

* WHAT...During the Storm Warning, expect sustained winds up to
39 knots from the west with gusts up to 53 knots. The largest
significant waves will be 6 feet with a potential maximum wave
height of 8 feet. During the Low Water Advisory, abnormally
low water levels expected.

* WHERE...Inner Saginaw Bay SW of Point Au Gres to Bay Port MI.

* WHEN...The maximum winds are expected around 1 PM EST Friday
with the largest waves expected around 2 PM EST Friday.

* IMPACTS...Very strong winds will cause hazardous waves which
could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility. Below
normal water levels will result in hazardous navigating
conditions.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Storm force winds will cause water levels
to drop rapidly across inner Saginaw Bay. Water levels are
forecast to reach 2 feet below low water datum, which is below
the critical mark of minus 10 inches for safe navigation.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners should remain in port, alter course, and/or secure the
vessel for severe conditions.

Mariners should navigate shallow waters with extreme caution due
to below normal water levels.

&&

...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM EST
SATURDAY...

* WHAT...Heavy snow and damaging wind expected. Total snow
accumulations of 3 to 6 inches. Winds gusting as high as 55 mph
Friday afternoon.

* WHERE...Shiawassee, Genesee, Lapeer, St. Clair, Livingston,
Oakland and Macomb Counties.

* WHEN... Tonight until 4 AM EST Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Travel will become very difficult. Widespread
blowing snow could significantly reduce visibilities to less
than a half mile at times. The hazardous conditions will
impact holiday weekend travel. Strong winds may bring down
tree branches and cause scattered power outages. The cold wind
chills as low as 15 below zero could result in hypothermia if
precautions are not taken.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The arrival of an arctic cold front after
evening rainfall will result in flash freeze conditions late
tonight. Very cold conditions then persist into the weekend
with wind chills dropping to around 15 degrees below zero at
times Friday and Saturday. Scattered lake effect snow showers
may bring additional minor accumulations through Saturday.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.

&&

...TEMPERATURES FALLING SHARPLY FROM THE TRI CITIES TO OWOSSO
AFTER 11 PM...

...A WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT ACROSS ALL OF
SOUTHEAST MICHIGAN...

WEATHER...

* Sharply falling temperatures from the mid 30s into the mid to
lower 20s along with snow continuing between 11 PM and 1 AM.

* Additional snowfall up to 1 inch from 11 PM to 1 AM.

IMPACTS...

* The rapid freezing of wet or melted snow is expected especially
on elevated surfaces and objects.

&&

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...;

* Black ice conditions are particularly dangerous with the ice;
often invisible or difficult to discern from wet pavement.;
Motorists are urged to use caution and account for hazardous;
driving conditions by slowing down and allowing extra time.;

* Prepare, plan and stay informed. Visit http://go.usa.gov/c7kkP

Being prepared for driving in winter weather

Getting prepared for winter weather driving

FLINT, Mich.  (WJRT) - As the winter weather storm approaches, the focus is shifting to safety, especially for anyone who plans to be out on the roadways.

Law enforcement officials are encouraging everyone to have an emergency kit in their vehicles ahead of the storm.

“It’s so important to pack extra clothing, blankets and hand warmers are a good option,” Lt. Vetter with Michigan State Police told ABC 12.  “It’s also good to have extra water and snacks and something to entertain the kids.”  

If you find yourself stranded, it’s best to stay in your vehicle with your seatbelt on and contact police.   Winter weather conditions can make it hard to make our landmarks around you, it’s suggested you let people know your estimated time of arrival and route.   You can also use the map location on your phone to send your exact coordinates to rescue crews, if needed.

Other items to have in your emergency kit, as suggested by AAA

  • Cell phone and car charger (glove compartment)
  • First-aid kit (glove compartment)
  • Blanket (luggage area)
  • Drinking water/snacks for everyone in the car including pets (some in glove compartment, the rest in the luggage area)
  • Flashlight with extra fresh batteries
  • Rags, paper towels or pre-moistened wipes
  • Basic set of tools along with duct tape and car emergency warning devices such as road flares or reflectors (luggage area)
  • Ice scraper/snow brush
  • Jumper cables/jump pack
  • Traction aid such as sand, salt or non-clumping cat litter
  • Tarp, raincoat and gloves
  • Shovel