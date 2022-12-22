Being prepared for driving in winter weather

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - As the winter weather storm approaches, the focus is shifting to safety, especially for anyone who plans to be out on the roadways.
Law enforcement officials are encouraging everyone to have an emergency kit in their vehicles ahead of the storm.
“It’s so important to pack extra clothing, blankets and hand warmers are a good option,” Lt. Vetter with Michigan State Police told ABC 12. “It’s also good to have extra water and snacks and something to entertain the kids.”
If you find yourself stranded, it’s best to stay in your vehicle with your seatbelt on and contact police. Winter weather conditions can make it hard to make our landmarks around you, it’s suggested you let people know your estimated time of arrival and route. You can also use the map location on your phone to send your exact coordinates to rescue crews, if needed.
Other items to have in your emergency kit, as suggested by AAA
- Cell phone and car charger (glove compartment)
- First-aid kit (glove compartment)
- Blanket (luggage area)
- Drinking water/snacks for everyone in the car including pets (some in glove compartment, the rest in the luggage area)
- Flashlight with extra fresh batteries
- Rags, paper towels or pre-moistened wipes
- Basic set of tools along with duct tape and car emergency warning devices such as road flares or reflectors (luggage area)
- Ice scraper/snow brush
- Jumper cables/jump pack
- Traction aid such as sand, salt or non-clumping cat litter
- Tarp, raincoat and gloves
- Shovel