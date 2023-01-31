Beloved local greenhouse closes its doors after four-generation legacy

BAY CITY, Mich. (WJRT) - After 167 years, Keit's Greenhouse and Floral Center in Bay City is closing its doors today.
The family-owned and operated business began as a celery farm well over a century-and-a-half ago and has since become a staple in the community.
On its final day, Keit's Greenhouse and Floral was pretty bare and was filled with more tears than flowers.
Some happy tears reliving decades of memories, some sad.
The family tells it is difficult as they leave behind all they've ever known.
Rosalie Keit Wescott has flipped that "open" sign, nearly every single day, since 1973.
Keit's was passed on by Rosalie Keit Wescott's great grandfather, to her grandfather and then to her father before she and her brothers Ed and Rob Keit, and sister Barb Nelson began running it.
"The city wasn't even formed yet when we bought the land," Wescott said.
Wescott said there was never a day that she did not feel like going into work.
"No. Never had that. There were a lot of times I wanted to go home, you're tired you want to go home, your feet hurt," she said.
Sometimes, the workdays were from 8 a.m. until midnight.
"Somebody's got to be here. Plants need you," Wescott said.
And though the announcement took some by surprise, Wescott said it has been an honor to get to know customers who have become family and be a part of some of their biggest life moments like births, proms, holidays weddings and even funerals.
When asked how she thinks her dad would feel today?
"I think he'd be sad. I think he'd be happy that we're moving on but sad that it's closing," she said.
She's quick to point out what she'll miss the most.
"The customers. I made a lot of friends. But I'll see them, hopefully," Wescott said.
The business was put on the market two days ago, and though Wescott isn't sure who will want to call it their own, one thing is for certain: the Keit family leaves behind a legacy.
Wescott said she hopes to spend just as much time with brothers and sister and more time with her grandkids and even watch a few more movies in her new time off.
She said when one door closes, another opens.