Benson and clerks warn Michiganders about election day disinformation

CLIO, Mich. (WJRT) - With the midterm election just days away, state and local officials are warning Michiganders about dis-information.
In a press conference Thursday, Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson laid out several likely targets for inaccurate claims.
Clio Deputy Clerk Kelly Sproul said her office processes absentee ballots after the ones cast in-person on November 8th.
And while that doesn't take very long for a smaller city like Clio, it can take longer in large cities like Flint or Saginaw.
"When tons of people are coming in, they can't always process all the [absentee votes] during that time. So they may not be processed until after 8 o'clock. And that takes a lot of time, depending on how many they receive."
Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson said unofficial results for the election may take until Wednesday evening, which makes the time between poll closures and annoucement a prime target for disinformation.
"Some bad actors may seize on this time... to spread misinformation and lies about the security of the tabulation process," said Benson.
But this wait isn't a sign of corruption- it's a sign that workers are doing their due diligence.
They're checking for errors, counting by hand, and looking for ballots that may have been damaged- such as by a stain or tear that keeps the machine from reading it. In that case, they have worker fills out a new, identical ballot-- a process known as "duplication."
"Then we have a Republican and Democrat go and work together to duplicate that ballot... and one goes into the original ballot envelope and one goes into the duplicates," explained Sproul.