Better Business Bureau warns all consumers to avoid possible Mega Millions scams

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Tonight's Mega Millions Jackpot is estimated at $1.35 billion and while you may be hoping to hit it big, lottery officials are warning that scammers are out there looking to strike.
Making history as the second highest Mega Millions jackpot ever, many Michiganders are taking part - in hopes to score big and scammers are feeding off of the excitement. looking to steal your personal information.
"Right now we're seeing some text messages coming to people's phone that they're representing and they need some personal information such as your bank account so they can deposit the money," said Better Business Bureau of Eastern Michigan President & CEO Melanie Duquesnel. "And it looks like it's coming from a friend but they've actually spoofed your friend's phone number so stay away from those."
The Better Business Bureau warned lottery players not to fall victim to mega millions scams. President & CEO Melanie Duquesnel says they are coming in more ways than one.
"We've also seen fake Facebook groups being formed, again looking like it's from one of your friends. So, just beware that you have to play in order to win," Duquesnel said.
Here's are a few things you should know to protect yourself in the middle of the Mega Millions fever:
- The Better Business Bureau suggests if possible purchase tickets in person
- Don't pay up to claim your prize
- You can't win a contest you didn't enter
"Mega Millions will never reach out to you via text or email unless you've already visited their location to collect your money," said Duquesnel.
If you or someone you know have been a victim to fraud visit www.bbb.org