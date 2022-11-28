 Skip to main content
...GALE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM TUESDAY TO 4 PM EST
THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Expect sustained winds up to 25 knots from the
southwest with gusts up to 40 knots. The largest significant
waves will be 5 feet with a potential maximum wave height of 7
feet.

* WHERE...Outer Saginaw Bay SW of Alabaster to Port Austin MI to
Inner Saginaw Bay and Inner Saginaw Bay SW of Point Au Gres to
Bay Port MI.

* WHEN...The maximum winds are expected around 7 PM EST
Wednesday with the largest waves expected around 8 PM EST
Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous waves which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.


PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.
Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the
vessel for severe conditions.

Big Ten fines Michigan State, reprimands Michigan after tunnel fight

Michigan State University received a $100,000 fine from the Big Ten Conference while the University of Michigan got a reprimand for failing to protect players.

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (WJRT) - The Big Ten Conference is responding to last month's fight in the tunnel following the Michigan-Michigan State football game.

It resulted in criminal charges for several Spartan players with one player facing a felony charge.

On Monday, the conference gave Michigan State University the worst fine in Big Ten history at $100,000. The Big Ten also publicly reprimanded the University of Michigan for failing to adequately protect players on either team.

The Big Ten found that MSU properly suspended these players -- six of whom face those misdemeanor assault charges. The conference added an eight-game suspension for next season for Khary Crump, who is the lone player facing a felony assault charge.

MSU Interim President Teresa Woodruff said the school does not excuse the actions of that day.

"At the same time, we challenge ourselves collectively to be thoughtful in how we approach this situation so that further harm isn't needlessly done," she wrote in a statement Monday.

The Big Ten added that a football staffer for MSU was accused of being in the altercation and was addressed sufficiently by the school.

