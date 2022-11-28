Big Ten fines Michigan State, reprimands Michigan after tunnel fight

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (WJRT) - The Big Ten Conference is responding to last month's fight in the tunnel following the Michigan-Michigan State football game.
It resulted in criminal charges for several Spartan players with one player facing a felony charge.
On Monday, the conference gave Michigan State University the worst fine in Big Ten history at $100,000. The Big Ten also publicly reprimanded the University of Michigan for failing to adequately protect players on either team.
The Big Ten found that MSU properly suspended these players -- six of whom face those misdemeanor assault charges. The conference added an eight-game suspension for next season for Khary Crump, who is the lone player facing a felony assault charge.
MSU Interim President Teresa Woodruff said the school does not excuse the actions of that day.
"At the same time, we challenge ourselves collectively to be thoughtful in how we approach this situation so that further harm isn't needlessly done," she wrote in a statement Monday.
The Big Ten added that a football staffer for MSU was accused of being in the altercation and was addressed sufficiently by the school.