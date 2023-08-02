Bilingual early childhood center coming to Flint's east side

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - A new early childhood education center coming to Flint's eastside will offer youth an experience like never before.
The Latinx Technology & Community Center aims to champion bilingual literacy. Devianesi Padilla has spent her summer teaching Spanish and English to children ages 5 through 12 at the Latinx Technology & Community Center.
"Every single instruction, activity, we implement both languages - English and Spanish," said Padilla.
The organization believes teaching both languages to the youth is an important part of learning who they are and where their education will lead them.
"What we focus on this organization is always that bilingual literacy aspect," said Asa Zuccaro, executive director of Latinx Technology & Community Center.
Now, a vision to offer that type of education to younger children is coming to life on the East side of Flint - with a new early bilingual childhood center.
"We're excited about addressing that gap for the early education, reaching those babies from zero to five, so they can enter Kindergarten ready to learn," he added.
Right next door to their current building, the center will renovate the Domingo Berlanga building which will house the bilingual center. The late Domingo Berlanga was one of the founders to support and establish the work of the Latinx Technology & Community Center. So, this facility will honor his life and legacy.
"During Berlanga's time here, he was a champion for education, a champion for the community and lived by the American G.I. Form slogan which was always stated as, 'Education is our freedom and freedom should be everybody's business,'" said Zuccaro.
Senator John Cherry recently announced over $2 million in state funds will be directed toward the facility. It will house five classrooms with the hopes of educating almost 50 students. Because there is a lack of access for early education in Flint and throughout the state, this is a big investment from Senator John Cherry.
"The eastside hasn't seen an investment on this scale in a really, really long time," said Zuccaro.
The center staff is thankful for the funding which will help them tackle this project while keeping it in the community.
"It's going to be great for them," said Padilla.
Zucarro is working with an architect on the floor plans. The goal is to have the remodeling completed and the center open by the fall of 2024.