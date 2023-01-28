Bills safety Damar Hamlin thanks first responders and fans in first public speech since suffering cardiac arrest

Weather Alert

...Snow Covered and Slick Roads This Morning... Light snow will persist across the area through 8 AM. Between 8 AM and 10 AM, the snow will gradually come to an end from west to east across the area. Additional snowfall through 8 AM this morning will be an inch or two. With temperatures holding mainly in the mid 20s, untreated roads will remain snow covered. Drivers will have to continue to use caution.