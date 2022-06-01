Birch Run murder case heads to trial

BIRCH RUN, Mich. (WJRT) - Four people accused of killing a Birch Run Township man and setting his home on fire now face a trial.

Faith Lord, Jorden Schmitzer, Kyle Bostic and Nolan Croton were bound over to circuit court following the conclusion of their preliminary hearing.

The four, along with Jordan Harrison, are accused of going to Scott Englehardt's house in October for a plan to loot his home and eventually he was shot to death.

Investigators say his house was set on fire in an attempt cover up the crime.

Jordan Harrison provided testimony about the alleged crimes during the hearing, which wrapped up today with Judge M. Randall Jurrens decision to move the case to circuit court.

Faith Lord's mother, Patricia, also faces charges in the case.

Stay with ABC12 News for more on this developing situation.