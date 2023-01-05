Bird flu to blame for high egg prices

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Egg prices across the state are hitting new heights. Some areas in Michigan- reporting five to seven dollars for a dozen eggs.
And the Bureau of Labor Statistics reports that the nationwide average price rose a dollar and a half in 2022.
And that's hitting pies, cakes, cookies, and other baked goods.
"We may have to go up again, I don't know. We don't like raising out prices, but we're here to live and make our living. So we may have to do that." said William McCarron of McCarron's Orchards.
His small bakery uses about 5 dozen eggs a day to make their goods.
And as the cost of eggs rises, he finds himself charging more.
He told ABC12 his large pies cost two dollars more than they did last year- from $12 to $14.
And he's getting concerned for his business.
"People have been fairly accepting the prices going up. Although they're starting to let us know prices are getting a little out of hand," he said.
But what's behind all this? Chris Douglas, associate professor of economics from the University of Michigan said it's a major breakout of bird flu."
"Nearly 58 million birds have been killed due to avian flu this year. A lot of those are egg-producing hens. So that big reduction in supply is pushing prices up," Douglas explained.
According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, the national average for a dozen eggs in January 2022 was $1.93. But by November it was $3.59.
And that's up two dollars from the beginning of the pandemic in March 2020, when it was $1.53.
Some have started turning to local farmers and chicken-keepers to get around the prices.
Kathie Brandt, who lives in Goodrich, sells her eggs for three dollars a dozen. And she's had to take down her advertisements.
"I have regulars I can hardly keep up with, much less having a sign up on the road and having people come in when I don't have any eggs for them," said Brandt.
Douglas explained the price of eggs should cool off as the poultry population recovers from the flu. But that could take quite a while.