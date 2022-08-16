Birthday spanking by custodian in Saginaw Township school prompts lawsuit

SAGINAW COUNTY (WJRT) - It is a ritual of sorts, a birthday spanking.
Its usually a child having a birthday and they get spanked on their bottom.
But a birthday spanking inside a school restroom is at the center of a lawsuit against a mid-Michigan school district.
The family of an eight-year-old child believes the spanking was a sexual assault.
While the parents are upset with the custodian for touching their daughter, they are also upset with how school administrators first decided that the custodian would remain working in the school building.
Hemmeter Elementary School in Saginaw Township has earned state and national acclaim for its academic success. It was back on May 13th when an incident happened inside a school bathroom that is now the focus of a federal lawsuit.
It was a second-grader's birthday that day. She was given a type of birthday crown to wear and the eight-year-old was walking into the restroom, when a female custodian asked the girl how old she was, and then the custodian asked do you want your birthday spankings now, or at lunch.
The little girl said she wasn't going to be at school for lunch hour. While the two were now in the bathroom's entrance way, the custodian gave the student birthday spankings.
"After spanking her eight times, she pinched her on the bottom,' says the mother of the child.
She does not want to be identified. She knew something wasn't right with her daughter when she picked her up for lunch and later her daughter said this.
"She said Mom, I've got to tell you something, something bad happened today," the mother tearfully said.
She told her mother about the spankings and worried if she did something wrong.
"She said, I didn't know what birthday spankings were, I didn't know, I should have told her no,' the mom says recalling the conversation with her daughter.
The parents contacted school administrators, upset about the incident and the custodian was put on administrative leave pending an internal investigation.
The custodian was interviewed by school staff and according to the lawsuit, she admitted to doing the spankings and the pinch, saying she did it in her previous job at Havens Elementary in the Swan Valley School District.
School administrators then made the decision to allow the custodian to continue to work at Hemmeter, which upset the girl's mother.
"I'm mad, I am really mad at the way they handled this, they didn't protect her and they, they thought bringing her back to that school was o.k.," the mom says.
A few days after the incident, she spoke by phone with the school district's superintendent Bruce Martin, upset that the employee was allowed back into the building. She recorded the conversation.
"I need to know if that custodian is going to be in the building or not,' the mother asked during the call.
"Our plan was to have the custodian report back to the building tomorrow," Martin replied
"We feel the consequences and the training and the decisions we made from an H-R standpoint took care of the situation and the behavior has been corrected," Martin added.
The mother, who is an educator in another school district, said her daughter was not comfortable returning to school and as she continued to ask if the custodian would return, Martin changed course a bit.
"Well, I need to talk to H-R and circle the wagons and figure out if we need to change that or not," Martin can be heard saying on the recording.
The mom says the custodian was not allowed back at Hemmeter and may have worked at another school building for the remainder of the year.
The family, through their attorneys Kevin Kelly and Victor Mastromarco, has filed a five-count federal lawsuit against the custodian, who has been named as Jane Roe and not identified, and the school district, claiming school employees should have reported this as child abuse and the spankings and pinch were a sexual assault.
"My daughter doesn't know what worse is, she is eight, this is the worst, someone touched her private parts," the mother says.
"Why wasn't there reaction, sorry this happened, what can we do to help, what can we do make sure this doesn't happen again. Instead they just want to bring the custodian back because she does a good job cleaning floors, its ridiculous," says Kelly.
The mom says her daughter will not be returning to Hemmeter for this upcoming school year.
The parents did call Saginaw Township Police and the department's investigation determined that no crime was committed.
Saginaw Township School officials and their attorney had no comment on the incident or the lawsuit.