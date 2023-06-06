Bisexual Mid-Michigan veteran helping others after her own struggles

BAY CITY, Mich. (WJRT) - This Pride Month, a local military veteran is helping others by recalling the trauma she went through herself as a female and bisexual member of the Air Force.
Andrea Norton served in the U.S. Air Force during the Don't Ask Don't Tell era.
She says during that time she was forced to compartmentalize her true identity, but that experience led her to her true calling.
"You wear a mask, you have to compartmentalize your identity," Norton said.
Norton joined the Air Force in 1998, a month following her high school graduation from Bay City Western.
That was four years after the Don't Ask Don't Tell Policy was enacted.
The U.S. Government's official stance on military service by homosexuals and bisexuals forced her to conceal her true self.
"I did make the choice to separate from the military. I don't know if I would have stayed in longer had that been different," she said.
She said, though, that transitioning back into civilian life was even more of a challenge.
"In the military, it was hard not being able to be open and out, but I think it was harder when I got out because that sense of identity was completely gone," she said.
She credits a college professor at Michigan State University for helping her through her struggles.
Now, her life's work is dedicated to helping marginalized veterans, including women and LGBTQ people who have served.
"I've had the privilege of working with veterans and it's always been the historically excluded veterans," she said.
Among her work -- community engagement for the veteran's suicide prevention program and advocacy work with other organizations, including the Bay Veterans Foundation.
President Keith Markstrom says inclusivity is key - not only during Pride month - but every day.
"We have to be inclusive. If people are willing to serve our country no matter who they are, we welcome them here," he said.
Norton also said it's up to veteran organizations to be present at LGBTQ events.
"You will reach those veterans who aren't identified by meeting them where they're at," she said.
Norton also encourages not only veterans to reach out to get resources, but family and friends of vets to reach in to help, as well.
Local veteran resources are here:
https://www.va.gov/saginaw-health-care/