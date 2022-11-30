 Skip to main content
Black blood donors breaking down barriers in Flint

  • Updated
  • 0

Blood drives face big problems: low turnout and a lack of trust.

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Black blood donors are making a difference in Flint. Many turning out in support of their communities, as well as friends or family with Sickle Cell disease.

It's the most common inherited blood disorder in the U.S. and affects 8-10% of black Americans.

"Their expressions were, like, fear, concern, not knowing what to do," said blood donor Kenneth Marks, remembering when his friends learned they had sickle cell disease.

It's part of what motivated the Flint man to donate Wednesday.

"I feel good" he said as he laid back on the table.

A body with Sickle Cell produces crescent-shaped red blood cells that aren't as good at carrying oxygen through the body.

"The pain-- I don't know how to describe it. Some days I'm not able to stand because the pain in my legs is so severe. It's always something different I have to mentally prepare myself for," explained DeAndra Smith, who has Sickle Cell.

She said she joined the Red Cross during the pandemic after looking at her life and deciding she wanted to help other people with the disease.

Smith told ABC12 that blood from other African Americans can be safer in transfusions for patients with Sickle Cell because they share certain antigens (protein molecules on the blood cells).

But blood drives face big problems: low turnout and a lack of trust.

The American Red Cross says African Americans make up less than 3% of donors.

"The question could be 'why do you want my blood and what are you going to do with it,'" explained Tarnesa Martin of Hurley Medical Center.

She said part of that distrust comes from historical abuses of black people by American doctors. One example being the Tuskegee Syphilis Study.

"I think it's important because there's such a stigma around it," said one anonymous donor, who helps her blood will change that relationship, as well as the lives of others.

"Knowing that I have the ability to help somebody's mother- someone's sister, brother, cousin... just knowing that I could help a family, be a lifeline to a family, that is beautiful. That's amazing," she said.

Another drive is coming up December 22 at the Flint Farmer's Market.

