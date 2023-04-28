Blighted store to become gas station serving controversial plant

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - The Ajax Asphalt plant on the border of Flint and Genesee remains controversial.
Locals and activists say it could pollute and contaminate a poor, mostly-black neighborhood.
But others are seeing an opportunity for restoration.
Robert Brown of Montrose is mowing the lawn of the run-down mini-mart on Carpenter to send a message: the blight is on its way out.
Brown wants to expand the old convenience store into a gas station with fresh meals and a produce section.
As a trucker, he believes the Ajax plant around the corner makes a guaranteed market.
"We need a place to get fuel. We need a place to get food. Not just food from a fast food place, but something that's good an healthy for you," he explained.
Brown bought the site in 2022 and demolished one of the buildings to make space- something he feels especially proud of.
"I accomplished in 60 days what the city of Flint or the Land Bank wasn't able to accomplish in 10 years," said Brown.
As for the asphalt plant he'd serve, Brown feels that concerns about pollution are overblown.
"I suggest before these people condemn them, they visit some of the other sites and see how professionally they're run," he remarked.
He said his station would employ more than two dozen people from the surrounding neighborhood.
But until then, he'll be keeping his future lawn trimmed.
Brown expects to break ground in the coming months and open in early 2024.