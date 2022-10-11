Body camera video details how Cecchini defended his handling of confrontation with teens

BAY CITY, Mich. (WJRT) - Bay City police body camera footage following a Sept. 17 confrontation involving the former public safety director sheds light on the incident that led to his decision to retire.
Michael Cecchini came out of his Bay City apartment and confronted some teenagers, who he felt were making a lot of noise while riding Bird scooters. A video of the incident shows Cecchini jabbing his flashlight into the midsection of one of the teenagers.
In the police camera video, Cecchini explains why he jabbed that one teen with his flashlight. But he also says he put himself in a bad situation, which ultimately cost him his job.
ABC12 obtained a copy of the video through the Freedom of Information Act.
As a Bay City police officer approaches his boss after the confrontation, Cecchini and two teenagers all wanted to tell their side of the story first.
"Thank you. Disturbing the peace, both of them squealing the wheels at me. It went on for about five minutes OK. I had enough. I am upstairs, alright. I said some bad words, he challenged me to fight and dared me to come down. I came down he stood off on me and I did a pectoral jab with my flashlight," Cecchini told the officer that arrived.
Two more police officers arrive and all three teenagers individually give their side of the story. They all said Cecchini yelled down to them from his residence at River's Edge Apartments.
"I will come down there and beat your (expletive)," said one teen.
"I said yeah, come down, we will go. He is threatening to fight me," said the 18-year-old who was jabbed by Cecchini.
The teen who took cell phone video of when Cecchini jabbed his flashlight at one of the other teenagers shows one of the officers the video. Cecchni was interviewed alone by an officer.
"I'm uncomfortable and partly, I put myself in a bad situation," he is heard saying.
He explained why he jabbed the 18-year-old with his flashlight.
"I felt that he was hostile towards me, so I did how I was taught back in the day is a pectoral -- large muscle mass -- jam, right," Cecchini told the officer.
An officer told the teens a police report would be made on Cecchini's disturbing the peace complaint and they were told they would have to contact the city administration or another police agency to file an assault complaint against Cecchini.
They made that complaint, Michigan State Police investigated, Cecchini retired and now the decision on whether to charge Cecchini with assault will come through the Michigan Attorney General's Office.