Body camera video shows how woman was rescued in Midland after falling through ice

MIDLAND, Mich. (WJRT) - Dramatic body camera video is released as Midland Police officers rush to help a woman who fell through the ice on the Tittabawassee River.
That rescue happened Thursday night near the Tridge in Midland as those police officers were in the right place, at the right time.
They actually saw the woman fall through the ice and the rescue operation was on.
You might see this from time to time, a police officer pulled over alongside the road or in a parking lot, writing or typing up a report.
That's what officers were doing when they noticed the woman walking on the ice on the Tittabawassee River.
The video is from the body camera of Midland Police officer Christopher Hurst.
It shows him running on the Tridge in Midland after he and fellow officer Jordan Ellingwood saw a woman fall through ice on the Tittabawassee River at around 10:30 on the night of December 29th.
"Stay put sweetie, we are coming," Hurst yells to the woman.
As the officers arrived on the bank of the river, you can hear Hurst explain how he and Ellingwood were typing up a report near the Tridge.
"I looked across the river and I saw somebody kind of scampering across the ice, so we were sitting there watching her and then she took off running back this way and just fell in," he tells other emergency responders.
"The time for response was just absolutely amazing," says Midland Police Chief Nicole Ford.
She says since officers called right away for help, firefighters equipped for an ice rescue were there in just a few minutes.
The officer's kept talking to the woman.
"Talking to her, trying to keep her calm, and obviously the more you flail around in ice, the bigger your hole becomes, they don't want to lose her under the water," says Ford.
Midland firefighter Jacob Gisse put on a protective suit and went on to the ice, getting the woman to safety.
Ford encourages officers to put together their reports out in the field so they can watch out for trouble, or if someone needs help.
"Had they gone back to the station to write that report, that young lady's day may have looked different" says Ford.
It's estimated the water temperature was around thirty degrees.
The 19-year-old woman was just walking on the ice when she fell in and was in the water for about ten minutes.
She is said to be doing well.