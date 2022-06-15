Body found in abandoned Flint building identified as woman missing for 8 years

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - The City of Flint Police Department have discovered that the body found in an abandoned Flint building belonged to a woman who went missing eight years ago.

Flint Police first responded near the 3200 blk. Lapeer Rd after human remains were found in an abandoned house.

The remains have now been identified as Jina Collins, who was reported missing eight years ago.

The cause of cause of death is still unknown at this time.

If anyone has any information, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-422-JAIL.