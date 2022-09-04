Boil Water Advisory Lifted for City of Mt. Pleasant

Mt. Pleasant, Mich. (WJRT) - The boil water advisory for the City of Mt. Pleasant has been lifted and consumption of the drinking water can resume.
The city's water supply has successfully completed two rounds of testing and all samples have passed. For a short period of time, residents may notice a chlorine smell. The smell raises no safety concerns and will dissipate in the next few days.
The boil water advisory was issued on September 2nd out of an abundance of caution due to a regulatory exceedance of turbidity. There was never any contamination of water, therefore water lines do not have to be flushed.