Boil water advisory lifted for some Fenton water customers

FENTON, Mich. (WJRT) - Some Fenton water customers were removed from a boil water advisory after a water main break.
The city said the notice was issued Saturday for the following addresses:
- 600 to 631 Forest Drive
- 704 to 809 Worchester Drive
- 611 to 701 North Road
The city said the first round of post-repair tests came back clear on Sunday and a required second round of tests came back clear again on Monday.
That means residents no longer have to boil their water before using it to drink, cook, brush teeth or make ice.
