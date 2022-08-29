Boil water advisory lifted for some Fenton water customers

 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS ISSUED SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH
529 IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM EDT THIS EVENING FOR THE FOLLOWING
AREAS

IN MICHIGAN THIS WATCH INCLUDES 17 COUNTIES

IN SOUTHEAST MICHIGAN

BAY                   GENESEE               HURON
LAPEER                LENAWEE               LIVINGSTON
MACOMB                MIDLAND               MONROE
OAKLAND               SAGINAW               SANILAC
SHIAWASSEE            ST. CLAIR             TUSCOLA
WASHTENAW             WAYNE

THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ADRIAN, ALMONT, ANN ARBOR, BAD AXE,
BAY CITY, BRIGHTON, BROWN CITY, CANTON, CARO, CASEVILLE,
CASS CITY, CROSWELL, DEARBORN, DECKERVILLE, DURAND, FERNDALE,
FLINT, FOWLERVILLE, HARBOR BEACH, HOWELL, IMLAY CITY,
LAMBERTVILLE, LAPEER, LEXINGTON, LINCOLN PARK, LIVONIA, MARLETTE,
MARYSVILLE, MAYVILLE, MIDLAND, MILLINGTON, MONROE, NOVI, OWOSSO,
PIGEON, PONTIAC, PORT HURON, REDFORD, REESE, ROYAL OAK, SAGINAW,
SANDUSKY, SEBEWAING, SOUTHFIELD, ST. CLAIR SHORES,
STERLING HEIGHTS, TAYLOR, TEMPERANCE, TROY, UBLY, VASSAR, WARREN,
WATERFORD, AND WESTLAND.

Weather Alert

...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 530 PM EDT
FOR SAGINAW...SHIAWASSEE AND WESTERN GENESEE COUNTIES...

At 506 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line
extending from near Zilwaukee to near New Lothrop to near Morrice,
moving east at 55 mph.

HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Expect considerable tree damage. Damage is likely to mobile
homes, roofs, and outbuildings.

These severe storms will be near...
Zilwaukee and Montrose around 510 PM EDT.
Flushing and Swartz Creek around 515 PM EDT.
Flint, Clio, Mount Morris, Byron, Gaines and Beecher around 520 PM
EDT.
Burton around 525 PM EDT.
Fenton and Linden around 530 PM EDT.
Lake Fenton around 535 PM EDT.

Other locations impacted by these severe thunderstorms include Brant,
Nelson, Carrollton, Garfield, Arthur, Rankin, Fenmore, Burt, Buena
Vista Township and Gera.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

This is a DANGEROUS SITUATION. These storms are producing widespread
wind damage. SEEK SHELTER NOW inside a sturdy structure and stay
away from windows.

&&


THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE;
HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED;
MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN;
WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED;
MAX WIND GUST...70 MPH

Boil water advisory lifted for some Fenton water customers

  • Updated
  • 0
Boil water advisory issued for parts of Leland

Boil water advisory

FENTON, Mich. (WJRT) - Some Fenton water customers were removed from a boil water advisory after a water main break.

The city said the notice was issued Saturday for the following addresses:

  • 600 to 631 Forest Drive
  • 704 to 809 Worchester Drive
  • 611 to 701 North Road

The city said the first round of post-repair tests came back clear on Sunday and a required second round of tests came back clear again on Monday.

That means residents no longer have to boil their water before using it to drink, cook, brush teeth or make ice.

Click here for more details on the advisory.

Subscribe to receive breaking news, daily headlines, latest forecast, local sports and more with ABC12 News email alerts.

Tags

Recommended for you