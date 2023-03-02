Borrowers anxious as Supreme Court hears case on student loan forgiveness

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Student loan borrowers are biting their nails as the Supreme Court hears arguments in a pair of lawsuits over the Biden administration's forgiveness program.
"It was kinda disappointing when I found out there's a good chance I wouldn't get that forgiveness," said Flint resident Royce Stephens.
ABC12 spoke with him in October, when he filed his forgiveness application and shared how forgiveness would help his family.
"I have to start thinking about my retirement, investing in my own child's college education fund. So that money can go to both of those," he said at the time.
Stephens is paying off $60 thousand dollars in loans, and hopes to have a third of that forgiven.
But the outlook with the court has him taking another look at his budget.
Political scientist Paul Rozycki said the case hinges on the interpretation of the HEROES act of 2003.
"That law says the administration can issue a waiver on student debt. Now, does that mean you can delay it? Cancel it altogether? And how far does that go," explained Rozycki.
He expects the conservative-majority court to rule against the white house, but added that the case could snag on whether states involved- Arkansas, Iowa, Kansas, Missouri, Nebraska and South Carolina- even have the grounds to sue.
"That issue of legal standing may raise some curious sidebar decisions that may lead them to avoid making a decision at all," Rozycki said.
Meanwhile, all Stephens can do is plan.
"You have to figure it out. You have no other option but to figure it out," he said.
Experts expect a ruling in May or June and the current pause on payments expires June 30, 2023.