Bridgeport fire chief explains how firefighters found blaze that claimed two lives

BRIDGEPORT TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - Bridgeport firefighters could smell the smoke and eventually found a house on fire, but it was too late to save two people who were inside.
The Bridgeport Township Fire Department responded to two 911 calls about possible fires overnight. Fire crews found nothing at the first and burning leaves at the second, but they still sensed there was a fire close by.
After they cleared that second call, firefighters still smelled smoke and they continued to drive around a Bridgeport neighborhood, where they found an actual house fire that was not reported.
The fire claimed the lives of an elderly couple.
"We smelled that smoke, but it could be coming from miles away," said Bridgeport Township Fire Chief Dave Smigiel.
Bridgeport firefighters responded to an apartment complex on Southfield Drive around 8:30 p.m. Tuesday.
"They smelled this odor and they are worried about their own building being involved," Smigiel said.
There was no fire there, but a short time later fire crews were called for a fire at another complex, which turned out to be burning leaves. Still, Smigiel says crews were suspicious that there was a structure fire in the area.
They drove down Larry Tim Drive.
"They look up and they can actually see a home that has flames coming from the roof," Smigiel said.
When crews arrived, they learned two people might be inside and rushed in, but the married couple was found in different parts of the house deceased.
"One had significant health issues that may have hindered her ability to escape," Smigiel said.
He and Michigan State Police fire investigators believe the flames could have been burning for an hour before fire crews arrived. Smigiel was surprised there was not a 911 call to report this particular fire.
"I was home, but I didn't hear no sirens," said Charles Helton, who lives next door to the couple. "I smelled something, but I thought someone was burning leaves."
He was surprised to come outside to see all the emergency vehicles at his long-time neighbors' home just after 9 p.m. Tuesday. Hours later, Helton was saddened that his neighbors of 33 years were gone.
"I am going to miss them, miss both of them. They were both nice to me and my family," he said.
The fire chief identified the victims as Michael and Judy Nagy, who both were in their early 80s. Smigiel said Michigan State Police fire investigators are working to determine what caused the fire, but they believe it was accidental.