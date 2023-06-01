Bridgeport moms ready to 'wear orange' in their fight to end gun violence

SAGINAW COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - Tomorrow is National Gun Violence Awareness Day, a day where people are encouraged to wear orange, and keep wearing that color through the weekend.
Two Saginaw County mothers will be wearing orange and asking others to do the same.
They have a bond they wish they didn't have.
That bond is being parents who have lost children to gun violence.
Stacy Washington and Jackie Danks are now working together in hopes that others will not have to experience their pain.
"Even though it was a year ago it is still fresh like I lost my daughter today," says Washington.
She lost her daughter, 26-year-old Beanitta Dawkins to gun violence in March 2022. Stacy lives in Bridgeport Township, across the street from Jackie Danks.
"I apologized to Stacy because after it happened with her, I gave her my condolences, and I came back home and went on with my life," says Danks.
But life changed the following month when her son, 18-year-old Izaiah, was shot. He died a month later.
"He came across pure evil,' says Danks.
A picture was taken of Jackie, Izaiah and Governor Whitmer just three days before he was shot.
"And when it happened to me, I saw other people go on with their life, and I am just stuck in this nightmare," Danks says.
This Bridgeport neighborhood is now dotted with 'Wear Orange' signs, even Jackie chalked up that reminder on Stacy's vehicle, two women who now want to bring attention to the pain gun violence brings, hoping not just those impacted by gun violence, but everyone begins to understand what this is doing to our society.
"When someone closes their eyes at night, they will see this orange and it will resonate with them to work on the support," says Washington.
The Mayors of Saginaw, Bay City and Midland have all proclaimed June 2nd as Wear Orange Day.
"I got my co-workers to wear orange tomorrow,' says Danks.
"Hopefully it resonates to put down the weapons," says Washington.
Two neighbors, living right across the street from each other, hope their work with the groups Parents of Murdered Children and Moms Demand Action, will mean their children didn't die in vain.
"You don't want to feel this pain, because it doesn't go away," says Danks.
"See the pain and the hurt of the kids missing their mom and dad, I wouldn't wish their pain on anyone," says Washington.
Friday night at seven, there will be a gun safety event at St. John's Episcopal Church in Midland, where organizers hope to bring together survivors, activists and communities to demand change.