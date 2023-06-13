Brownfield Redevelopment Authority to repurpose contaminated sites in Bay County

BAY COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - After decades of discussion, a Brownfield Redevelopment Authority was recently formed in Bay County.
The group is tasked with identifying old brownfield properties that may have been contaminated in years past and obtaining funds to redevelop them.
ABC12 learned the Authority already has a project underway and say that they plan to lead the way to getting rid of blight and creating more jobs and opportunity for the community.
"It will help us clean up our neighborhoods, lower our crime rate by cleaning up blighted sites," Bay County Executive Jim Barcia said.
He said the county's rich manufacturing history played a role.
"Bay County has had a proud history of manufacturing and heavy industry which created great jobs over many decades however as they've closed down, they've left contamination," he said.
He also said the nine-member Bay County Brownfield Redevelopment Authority hopes to follow in Bay City's Brownfield Redevelopment Authority's footsteps.
"It's resulted in a lot of development on the Saginaw River front and downtown Bay City, and we'd like to replicate what Bay City has done on a county wide basis involving all of our townships and the three other cities in Bay County," Barcia said.
The first project identified by the group is in Monitor Township, which leaders can't name just yet, and was recently awarded nearly $300,000 in grant funding with more projects to follow soon.
"It'll allow us to clean up the sites so that they can be repurposed with investment by a small business and create jobs and additional revenue to units of government and school districts and local taxing entities," Barcia said.
Bay City's Uptown was also a former brownfield site that has been repurposed, and community members say it's key to bring the county's historic buildings and sites up to speed.
"Having something like that available where they can take these older buildings that might have some contamination, that might have some problems and be able to rehabilitate those and make them useful and part of the community again and continue to integrate that history into the city, I think it's amazing," Bay City resident and owner of Midland Street Books Kerice Basmadjian said.
Leaders say the Monitor Township project should be completed later this year. and aims to bring 10 full-time and 15 part-time jobs to the community.