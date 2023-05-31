Burn ban issued after massive northern Michigan fire

BAY CITY, Mich. (WJRT) - A burn ban has been issued for the state of Michigan following a 136-acre fire in northern Michigan that began as a campfire over Memorial Weekend.
The DNR says the homeowner put water on the fire before going inside but hot embers escaped, catching nearby grass on fire.
The DNR tells ABC12 campfires are technically still allowed most places amid the ban.
But, if you do decide to start a campfire, you do need to practice extra precaution in the extremely dry conditions.
The Michigan DNR says it is still legal for people to have campfires and warming fires, but in some areas where fire departments regulate their permits officials are simply saying don't burn.
"Where we issue permits, there's no open burning right now, meaning no open debris piles, yard waste, things like that," Fire Prevention Specialist for the Michigan DNR Paul Rogers said.
"We allow burning because our fires are contained in the firepits on each camp site," Bay City State Park Manager Rich Fenner said.
Fenner said he only recalls one time in the past that a burn ban was in effect in the park, however, he said they are prepared should something happen.
"We have staff that are fireline qualified that will assist with fire watches or if there's a wildfire," Fenner said.
The DNR said so far this year we've had a third more fires than last year and campers Gayle and Tim Jones say everyone needs to take extensive measures to keep our campgrounds and communities safe.
"When we have a campfire in the evenings, before we go to bed, we douse it with water to make sure it's completely out, separate the wood to make sure it's completely out. Then we watch it for a while and then douse it again before we go to sleep, so the sparks don't fly up and catch the dry kindling on fire," Tim Jones said.
The DNR tells us you can go to michigan.gov/burnpermit to learn if fires are indeed allowed in your area from day to day.
They also say they work with local fire departments to make sure they are in fact trained and prepared for the dry conditions like this.
The say to take water out to your campfire and soak it down and stir it with a rake to ensure it is out right down to the hot coals.