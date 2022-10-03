Burned structure in Flint was recently the canvas for a visiting mural artist

A once well loved neighborhood social club on Saginaw Street and East McClellan Street burned down over the weekend.
It is the latest in a string of vacant structure fires in Flint.
The fire at the former club did not just take away the structure, but also the decades of memories that it held.
The building anchored the corner of Saginaw and McClellan for decades. It had been vacant for years, but its outer walls became the perfect backdrop for an artist.
The Flames and smoke could be seen for miles. Many from the neighborhood stood-by watching a piece of north side history go up in flames.
"It's sad you know. We just painted a beautiful mural on it, said Joseph Schipani the Executive Director of The Flint Art Project.
The building became James Smith's canvas.
"That building was potentially condemned for a while so I think was only a matter of time and I felt like I understood that when I was painting that wall it's almost why I chose who I painted", the mural artist said.
Smith spent a week in Flint, in the north side neighborhood painting and becoming a part of the community.
"I was down at that wall probably 12 hours a day from sun up to sun down," he said.
Smith arrived in Flint this past June with one vision, but he was compelled to move in a different direction after meeting one of the locals who became the subject of the mural.
Schipani said the artist understand that the murals are just temporary and the building will one day be demolished or repurposed. This is the first time Smith has lost a mural to fire.
The building is owned by the Genesee County Land Bank. Michael Freeman, Executive Director of the organization the building was on the demolition list. It has been moved up in priority and will likely be one of the first to be demolished under the ARPA funds demolition partnership with the city of Flint.