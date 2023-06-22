Burton City Council discusses police allegations during special session

BURTON, Mich. (WJRT) - The Burton City Council discussed their next course of action Thursday during a special session called after the release of a letter from the Command Officers Group.
The Letter alleges that Police Chief Brian Ross has caused department morale to plummet and that he made inappropriate comments to a female coworker.
"The more things will come out and it will be a more, how should I say it, equal outcome," said Burton Council Vice President Tom Martinbianco.
He told ABC12 the council will consider a third party agency to investigate the Burton Command Officers Group's allegations against Chief Brian Ross.
In a letter of no confidence issued Monday, they claim Ross made sexually inappropriate comments to a female co-worker and that witnesses were met with resistance during the investigation.
They also allege "questionable decision-making" in Ross's training philosophy.
The council confirmed with after the meeting that those investigations were handled by the city's labor attorney.
President Steve Heffner said the letter caught them all by surprise.
"We're all just getting educated on this ourselves. Getting brought up to speed," he remarked.
Chief Ross issued a counter-letter on Wednesday claiming that his changes to training were necessary to address dwindling staff.
Ross also countered the allegations against him and said they came from a command officer who wasn't addressing a female officer's harassment complaint.
"I will continue to fight for all of the employees no matter the attacks that I have endured, and may continue to endure. My focus is and always will be on the city of Burton," he wrote.
"We're going to get some answers and we're going to get an outcome, one way or another, out of this," said Heffner.
Council continued talking about the topic in closed session and took no action.
Their next meeting is on July 3.