Burton community asks City Council for answers on Police Chief

BURTON, Mich. (WJRT) - The Burton Community is asking City Council for answers nearly two weeks after a vote of no confidence against the city's Police Chief.
City Council met last night without an agenda item about Chief Brian Ross.
It's the second such meeting since the Command Officers Group claimed morale at the police department has plummeted and Ross betrayed officers' trust.
During public comment, a Burton resident and a retired state trooper said an outsider needs to look at the situation.
Ross is also accused of making inappropriate comments to a female coworker.
He denies the allegations against him and says his focus is on the Burton community.
We'll keep you updated as City Council looks into the situation.