Burton Fire Department operating at half-staff, needs more volunteers

BURTON, Mich. (WJRT) - A local fire-department is operating at half-capacity.
Ideally, the Burton fire department says they'd have a full staff of 65 volunteers. Instead, they only have about 30- counting the ones in training.
Fire Chief Kirk Wilkinson said it's a problem that's only gotten worse over the years.
"A call we used to send one station on, because of short man power, we might send two stations on."
Wilkinson said their staffing problem has slowly developed for a decade.
The change is apparent on the squad room's photo wall.
21 firefighters at the station in 2008, down to 16 in 2021, and that's just at one of three stations.
Wilkinson said the biggest problem is a lack of new recruits.
"We're seeing our older firefighters retire out and we're not having the applicants to replacement as quick as they're retiring out," he explained.
And because of the volunteers' schedules, daytime calls don't have as many firefighters as they once did.
"Now we've got a lot of people in other fields who work. And a lot of those jobs are daytime jobs. They work 9 to 5 hours," he said.
And while Wilkinson explained they can keep up manpower with by calling on all three stations, one resident, Regina Spogh, told ABC12 last week that the department's response to a fire on Bristol Road felt slower than usual.
"It did take the fire department, Consumers Energy, and everyone- it took awhile."
Wilkinson said he's upped his recruitment efforts looking for rookies and veterans alike.
"We actively try and recruit all year long... trying to recruit people fresh out of high school, people who move to the community. We're always looking for trained firefighters," he said.
The Burton Fire Department also wants to emphasize its services are not impacted by the staffing shortage.
If someone would like to become a volunteer firefighter, the department accepts applications all year long.
All they need to apply are a high school diploma or GED certificate and a drivers license.
They'll go through a background check and a basic agility test.
Most of the training goes through the fire academy, on top of getting experience as they fight fires.