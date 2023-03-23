Burton mother and neighbor charged for sexual abuse of daughter

BURTON, Mich. (WJRT) - Genesee County Prosecutor David Leyton announced charges Thursday afternoon against two Burton residents in a case he called "disgusting."
Each of them faces dozens of counts for criminal sexual conduct.
"I am appalled by these allegations. It's one of the most outrageous and disgusting acts or allegations I have seen in my time as county prosecutor," said Leyton about 37-year-old Jenny Brewer and her neighbor, 59-year-old Eddie Ehrisman.
Grand Blanc Township Police began investigating the pair earlier in March after someone called with a tip that the two were abusing Brewer's daughter.
Voices for Children conducted an interview with the daughter, now 11 years old, who said she was abused when she was 9.
"He put his part on her part and then started moving. She used a different word which I won't use here," Leyton said, quoting the interview.
He said Brewer would get texts from Ehrisman asking for her daughter to come over.
And Brewer would send, and occasionally join, her at Ehrisman's home.
"She said her mom went to Ed's house sometimes and they both would simultaneously lie on the bed and Ed would, quote, 'do it to both of them,'" Leyton explained.
Ehrisman faces 24 counts of first degree criminal sexual conduct, using a computer to commit a crime, human trafficking of a minor, and distributing sexually explicit material to a minor.
Brewer faces all those same charges, as well as 12 counts of second degree child abuse.
William Renye, chief of Grand Blanc Township Police, said he's grateful to Voices for Children and especially the tipster for bringing this case to light.
"This took a community to make this happen. Obviously, the police cannot be everywhere, especially behind closed doors," said Renye.
Leyton said the girl is safe and staying with her other parent, who was uninvolved in the case.
Ehrisman and Brewer have yet to be arraigned, and Leyton and the Grand Blanc Township Police told ABC12 the case is still ongoing.