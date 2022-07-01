Burton police officer shot on duty is Back to the Bricks grand marshal

GENESEE COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - Back to the Bricks has named a Burton police officer the official grand marshal of its annual car show and cruise.
The honor went to Officer Dalton Christie.
Christie and Genesee County Sheriff Deputy Brandon Fachting were shot by a suspect during a foot chase last December. The man accused of shooting the officers was killed when they returned fire.
Christie has decided to work on his master's degree in criminal justice and hopes to return to work soon.
Back to the Bricks brings more than 500,000 car lovers to Genesee County each year to celebrate Flint's automotive history. The nonprofit hosts several events leading up to Main Event Week.
Dalton will be a part of a Back to the Bricks ribbon-cutting ceremony in Flint on Aug. 17. He will be recognized that day by the Grand Blanc Chamber of Commerce.
Dalton will also be a special guest at the Saturday Main Event Opening Ceremony in Flint on Aug. 20.
Back to the Bricks Tune Up Week runs from Aug. 8 to 13. Main Event Week is Aug. 15 to 20.
To learn more and to see the full schedule, click here.