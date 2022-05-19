Business-owners reflect on recovery two years after flood

SANFORD, Mich. (WJRT) - In the two years since the flood, some businesses in Sanford have taken an opportunity to reinvent, while others still face continued challenges.
"It was pretty 90s-ish. Wood paneling and ceramic tile. And so it's very modern now. We love the way it turned out," said Melissa Ayotte, co-owner of the Red Oak restaurant.
She told ABC12 you'd never know her business was ever underwater after her massive post-flood renovations. Ayotte said she was lucky compared to Sanford's two other family restaurants.
"Our structure was sound. Their structure had a lot more damage than ours did. It's a brick building. So our windows didn't blow out or anything like that," Ayotte explained.
When the other restaurants moved to Midland, they left an open niche for breakfast and lunch, allowing Ayotte to expand her staff and her menu. She said customers have enjoyed this past year, especially as the village takes its old shape again.
"It's nice to have it available! It's the only place for a beer! If I want a beer in the afternoon," said semi-regular Hugh Methner.
Across the street, Dennis Cole, of Cole's Auto Parts and Garage, has just settled into his new office, after working from an 8-by-8 shed in his workshop for nearly two years.
But even as his building gets a fresh new look, he says he's still working to restore all of his services.
"We've pretty much quit doing garage work, just because we don't have the- part of the equipment's gone that we use for it. And during the process of stuff, we haven't had the time to do garage work," he explained
Cole added that some of his wrecker trucks are still out of commission because supply chain disruptions have made finding new parts difficulty.
Yet even in the face of a longer recovery, he said there's no place he'd rather be.
"Sanford's been my home my entire life and it's a major staple of Sanford to be here. And stay here and stay in business. And I'm fortunate to be able to do that," he told ABC12.