100K Ideas moves to Dryden Building, re-opens Shops on Saginaw

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - 100K Ideas has moved its operations next door from the Ferris Wheel to the Dryden Building in downtown Flint.
Not only will this move re-open Shops on Saginaw, this empty space behind me will soon be an innovative resource center."
It's a holistic approach to entrepreneurial support. 100K Ideas' new microbusiness resource center "100K Startup Hub" will connect individuals to different resources like physical equipment if they currently lack the funding. It will also provide access to Flint's industry experts.
"It was about really closing that gap to hopefully create more well-rounded supported businesses that just become more successful in the long-run because they have more of those foundational building blocks in place," said Brandee Cooke-Brown, executive director of 100K Ideas.
This move also includes the re-opening of Shops on Saginaw which closed in August of 2022. The consignment style shop allowed entrepreneurs the opportunity to have a brick-and-mortar location to sell inventory.
100K Ideas has a goal to continue that venture, but also make sure all vendors are supported with tools they need.
"We're creating a no barrier way, so there's no upfront fee, there's just commission on sales, it's way for you to actually test the market, learn from that experience and learn to grow in scale," said Cooke-Browm.
For businesses like retail business GoodBoy, Shops on Saginaw made a huge impact by bringing the business consistent revenue every two weeks.
"Shops on Saginaw opened you up to more like visitors in the area, more sightseeing, more touring, so I was kind of nervous about the decrease in sales to be honest," said Lee Grant, managing partner of GoodBoy.
GoodBoy's online presence was a savior during the closure. So, this re-opening is all good news for the business and they look forward to 100K ideas being instrumental with every in-house vendor.
"That's what really go me excited about it. It's no longer put on the back burner, stepchild or whatever. It's going to be babied and nourished properly," said Grant.
To gain access to all of the hub resources, there will be a monthly fee. Click here for more information.
"I think it's almost like a maturing of the organization and where we are and how we're growing and what our direction is and how we see ourselves impacting the community long-term," said Cooke-Brown.
100K Ideas will host a grand opening next Tuesday at Dryden Building. They welcome the public to attend and tour the space.