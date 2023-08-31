3 contaminated sites in Great Lakes Bay Region get cleanup funding

MID-MICHIGAN (WJRT) - Three contaminated sites in the Great Lakes Bay Region will get cleaned up to make way for new development.
The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy announced $1.65 million for the projects to clean up two former gas stations and a former Nestle dairy production plant.
A former gas station in a rural area of Saginaw County's Swan Creek Township will receive $750,000 worth of state funding to make way for a new gas station, which also will include a convenience store and restaurant.
The site at 10950 Swan Creek Road has significant soil and groundwater contamination caused by the now-closed gas station. Developers are planning to clean that up, add special gaskets, install stormwater controls and a vapor mitigation system.
Swan Creek Township officials say the new gas station, convenience store and restaurant will draw a $2 million investment from developers and create five full-time jobs when it opens by September 2024.
It will be the only gas station and convenience store for a 3 mile radius in the rural area of western Saginaw County.
Another $600,000 grant will clean up contaminated soil and lead or cadmium based paints in the former Nestle factory and auto parts manufacturing plant at 6201 Church St. in Cass City.
A developer is planning to turn the site into a warehouse and manufacturing space with an additional $600,000 investment. About nine full-time and nine part-time jobs will be created with the project, which should be completed by the fall of 2024.
A former gas station in Monitor Township outside Bay City will be turned into a Tim Horton's cafe with a $300,000 grant to clean up soil contamination and install a vapor mitigation system.
The site at 1912 S. Euclid Ave. will become a $1 million drive-thru only Tim Hortons with outdoor seating only. The project, which will create 17 jobs, is scheduled for completion this year.
"We are grateful for the new investment and EGLE's brownfield redevelopment funding to get this property to be an active business location again that will change the face of the neighborhood," said Bay County Executive Jim Barcia.