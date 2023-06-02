$300 million Buick City redevelopment officially begins Monday

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Ashley Capital will officially start the long-awaited redevelopment of Flint's former Buick City site with a groundbreaking on Monday.

The New York-based developer plans to ceremonially start construction on the first phase of a $300 million planned redevelopment of Flint's sprawling industrial tract along the Flint River. The project is called the Flint Commerce Center.

Local, state and federal government officials are gathering with Ashley Capital and RACER Trust representatives for the groundbreaking Monday morning.

Buick City covers 350 acres of now-vacant land that used to house one of the world's largest factories. Ashley Capital plans to return most of the site to its former industrial glory.

The developers are planning to construct up to 10 buildings covering more than 3.5 million square feet of floor space. They hope the site can attract at least 3,000 jobs when the development is complete.

The city of Flint, Genesee County and the C.S. Mott Foundation all contributed funds toward environmental cleanup to facilitate redevelopment. The Michigan Economic Development Corp. has promised to match all of the local contributions.

Monday's groundbreaking officially starts construction on the first building, which should be available for an industrial use to begin operations by early 2024. It will be located on the former main parking lot for Buick City, which has the least amount of contamination.

Ashley Capital currently owns 20 acres of Buick City, which it purchased from RACER Trust last year. RACER Trust is the entity that controls several former General Motors industrial sites in the U.S. -- many of which are contaminated.

The developers hope to acquire the rest of Buick City by the end of August so they can move forward with the rest of the project.