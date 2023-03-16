All the essential western supplies sold at a store in Hemlock

SAGINAW COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) – A western store in Hemlock has what you need to make you feel like a real cowboy.
Lone Star Western Store that is located off of Gratiot Road in Hemlock has been owned by Pattie Flora since 2001. She grew-up riding horses and could not resist the opportunity to buy the building that is full of a little bit of everything.
“Our motto for the store is, we’re the home of doggone friendly, personal service,” said Flora. “If I had a nickel for every time somebody said, ‘Well I drive by here and I’ve never stopped in, wow you have a lot of stuff in here, a lot of different stuff!’”
The store has everything you would need for a horse like equipment, nutritional supplies and grooming supplies. Flora said that she offers help and advice for first-time horse rides, to those riding for years.
The western store has all the appropriate attire to ride a horse in and that the number one best-selling product is boots. They have plenty of other western wear for any occasion that it’s wanted.
“I have the people that are going to western, county concerts,” said Flora. “I’ve outfitted a few weddings, western weddings.”
Flora said that the spike in interest of western wear, due in part to shows like Yellowstone, has been extremely profitable for the business over the past few months.
“In the last 6 months I’ve probably sold more hats than I have in the last 20 years,” said Flora.
Working at the western store makes the owner happy and they love what they do.
“I love coming here,” said Flora. “It’s not really work for me.”