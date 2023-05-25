 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 8 AM EDT FRIDAY...

* WHAT...Temperatures as low as the mid 30s will result in patchy
areas of frost formation.

* WHERE...Portions of southeast Michigan.

* WHEN...From 2 AM to 8 AM EDT Friday.

* IMPACTS...Near freezing temperatures and patchy frost could kill
sensitive outdoor vegetation if left unprotected.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.

&&

Alma auto plant part of $20 million expansion with 273 jobs

  • Updated
  • 0
Alma auto plant part of $20 million expansion with 273 jobs

International Auto Components Group has its North American headquarters in Southfield.

ALMA, Mich. (WJRT) - An auto parts factory in Alma is one of two Michigan facilities to receive part of a $20 million expansion and 273 new jobs.

International Automotive Components North America is planning to move production from Indiana into its existing plants in Alma and Mendon, Mich. 

The company has its North American headquarters in Southfield and operates four manufacturing facilities across Michigan with 811 workers.

"The relocation of program will allow us to remain cost competitive, while having access to the talent we need to provide inspiringly different automotive components and systems to customers worldwide," said the IAC Group CEO David Prystash.

The Michigan Economic Development Corp. approved an $800,000 grant for IAC if the company invests $20.6 million and creates 273 jobs in the state. 

"IAC has been a significant industrial employer in the city of Alma for many years," said Alma City Manager Aeric Ripley. "We are thrilled they have chosen to expand their facility's capabilities and increase jobs in Alma."

Click here for information about career opportunities with IAC Group in Michigan.

Subscribe to receive breaking news, daily headlines, latest forecast, local sports and more with ABC12 News email alerts.

Recommended for you