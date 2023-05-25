Alma auto plant part of $20 million expansion with 273 jobs

ALMA, Mich. (WJRT) - An auto parts factory in Alma is one of two Michigan facilities to receive part of a $20 million expansion and 273 new jobs.
International Automotive Components North America is planning to move production from Indiana into its existing plants in Alma and Mendon, Mich.
The company has its North American headquarters in Southfield and operates four manufacturing facilities across Michigan with 811 workers.
"The relocation of program will allow us to remain cost competitive, while having access to the talent we need to provide inspiringly different automotive components and systems to customers worldwide," said the IAC Group CEO David Prystash.
The Michigan Economic Development Corp. approved an $800,000 grant for IAC if the company invests $20.6 million and creates 273 jobs in the state.
"IAC has been a significant industrial employer in the city of Alma for many years," said Alma City Manager Aeric Ripley. "We are thrilled they have chosen to expand their facility's capabilities and increase jobs in Alma."
Click here for information about career opportunities with IAC Group in Michigan.