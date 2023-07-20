Amazon will let you pay with a wave of your hand at all Whole Foods stores

 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 330 PM EDT
FOR GENESEE COUNTY...

At 228 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line
extending from near Birch Run to near Flushing to near Morrice,
moving east at 50 mph.

HAZARD...Ping pong ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail
damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind
damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

These severe storms will be near...
Flint, Swartz Creek, Mount Morris, Crossroads Village and Beecher
around 235 PM EDT.
Clio, Burton and Gaines around 240 PM EDT.
Grand Blanc and Davison around 245 PM EDT.
Linden, Goodrich and Otisville around 250 PM EDT.
Fenton and Otter Lake around 255 PM EDT.

Other locations impacted by these severe thunderstorms include Atlas,
Thetford Township, Argentine, Rankin and Genesee.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
building.

&&


HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED;
MAX HAIL SIZE...1.50 IN;
WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED;
MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS ISSUED SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH
522 IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS

IN MICHIGAN THIS WATCH INCLUDES 17 COUNTIES

IN SOUTHEAST MICHIGAN

BAY                   GENESEE               HURON
LAPEER                LENAWEE               LIVINGSTON
MACOMB                MIDLAND               MONROE
OAKLAND               SAGINAW               SANILAC
SHIAWASSEE            ST. CLAIR             TUSCOLA
WASHTENAW             WAYNE

THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ADRIAN, ALMONT, ANN ARBOR, BAD AXE,
BAY CITY, BRIGHTON, BROWN CITY, CANTON, CARO, CASEVILLE,
CASS CITY, CROSWELL, DEARBORN, DECKERVILLE, DURAND, FERNDALE,
FLINT, FOWLERVILLE, HARBOR BEACH, HOWELL, IMLAY CITY,
LAMBERTVILLE, LAPEER, LEXINGTON, LINCOLN PARK, LIVONIA, MARLETTE,
MARYSVILLE, MAYVILLE, MIDLAND, MILLINGTON, MONROE, NOVI, OWOSSO,
PIGEON, PONTIAC, PORT HURON, REDFORD, REESE, ROYAL OAK, SAGINAW,
SANDUSKY, SEBEWAING, SOUTHFIELD, ST. CLAIR SHORES,
STERLING HEIGHTS, TAYLOR, TEMPERANCE, TROY, UBLY, VASSAR, WARREN,
WATERFORD, AND WESTLAND.

Amazon will let you pay with a wave of your hand at all Whole Foods stores

Amazon's palm payment technology, Amazon One, is coming to all 500+ Whole Foods Market stores in the U.S.

 From Amazon

 Amazon will let customers at all of its Whole Foods stores pay with a simple wave of their hand.

The company announced Thursday that it is bringing its Amazon One palm recognition system to all of its more than 500 Whole Foods stores by the end of the year.

Amazon rolled out the technology in 2020, and it’s currently available at more than 200 Whole Foods stores. Panera Bread, Hudson airport stores, and sports stadiums such as Coors Field in Colorado also offer the technology.

Whole Foods customers who choose to use Amazon One will no longer need their wallet or a phone to pay — they can simply hover their palm over an Amazon One device.

To use the service, customers will give Whole Foods their credit or debit card information to link their palm print.

Some privacy experts have raised concerns about Amazon One and sharing biometric data.

In 2021, three US senators wrote to Amazon questioning the company about the technology, including how the tech giant could use consumer data for advertising and tracking and customer privacy more broadly.

“Amazon’s expansion of biometric data collection through Amazon One raises serious questions about Amazon’s plans for this data and its respect for user privacy,” the senators wrote.

Amazon says customer palm data is safeguarded in its Amazon Web Services cloud and it does not share palm data with third parties.

