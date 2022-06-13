American Recreational Products opening new plant in Fenton with 59 jobs

FENTON, Mich. (WJRT) - An Owosso company that makes composites and plastics is expanding with a new plant in the city of Fenton.
American Recreational Products has reached capacity at its main plant in Owosso and has no options to expand there. So the company is planning to open a $4 million facility in an existing building in Fenton.
The Fenton operations, which will include a new fiberglass product line, are expected to employ 59 people. American Recreational Products already has 150 employees in three locations around Michigan.
“The opening of American Recreational Products will be a great new step for our company,” said Adam Fenton, CEO of National Composites, which is the parent company of American Recreational Products.
“It allows us to have a more targeted focus on the production of our proprietary boat lines, Paddle Wheeler and BOKA Marine, as well as open up more capacity and job creation opportunities at our other Michigan facilities.”
The company makes components for John Deere, Navistar, Crest Marine, Avalon Pontoons and other well-known manufacturers.
The Michigan Economic Development Corp. approved a $250,000 grant for American Recreational Products, which won't be awarded unless the company meets job creation goals.
The city of Fenton likely will approve a five-year Industrial Facilities Tax Abatement for the project, as well.
Click here for information about American Recreational Products jobs available in Fenton.