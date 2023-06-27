 Skip to main content
...Air Quality Alert in effect for Wednesday June 28th...

The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy has
declared Wednesday June 28th to be an action day for elevated levels
of fine particulate (PM2.5) for southeast Michigan counties.
Pollutants are expected to be in the UNHEALTHY FOR SENSITIVE GROUPS
to UNHEALTHY range.

The action day is in effect for the following Michigan counties...

Midland...Bay...Huron...Saginaw...Tuscola...Sanilac...Shiawassee...
Genesee...Lapeer...St. Clair...Livingston...Oakland...Macomb...
Washtenaw...Wayne...Lenawee and Monroe.

Smoke originating from wildfires in Quebec, Canada is currently
impacting PM2.5 concentrations at the surface across much of the
state of Michigan and will continue through Wednesday, June 28th.
The Air Quality Index is expected to range from the UNHEALTHY FOR
SENSITIVE GROUPS to UNHEALTHY level with some hourly concentrations
reaching the VERY UNHEALTHY range.

Reduce or eliminate activities that contribute to air pollution,
such as outdoor burning, and use of residential wood burning devices.

Keep windows closed overnight to prevent smoke from getting indoors
and, if possible, run central air conditioning with MERV-13 or higher
rated filters.

For further information, please see the Michigan Department of
Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy's Air Quality page on the
internet at http://www.deqmiair.org/

  Updated
  • 0
Americans are feeling far more confident about the economy. Pictured is a shopper at Brickell City Centre in Miami, on June 14.

 Eva Marie Uzcategui/Bloomberg/Getty Images

Americans are feeling fairly bullish about the United States' economic prospects: A key measurement of consumer confidence just jumped to its highest level since January 2022.

The Conference Board's Consumer Confidence Index was 109.7 in June, rising from 102.5 the month before, according to a report released Tuesday.

The latest survey from the business research and membership organization continued to show that consumers retained a far sunnier outlook about the present than what could come in the months ahead.

Both the present situations index and the expectations index rose from May; however, the latter remains at a level that flashes a recession warning signal, the Conference Board noted.

"Greater confidence was most evident among consumers under age 35, and consumers earning incomes over $35,000," Dana Peterson, chief economic at the Conference Board, said in a statement. "Nonetheless, the expectations gauge continued to signal consumers anticipating a recession at some point over the next 6 to 12 months."

However, Tuesday's report also showed a decline in the number of consumers who are expecting a recession.

Still, consumers indicated their plans to purchase homes and cars have slowed, and they're pulling back more on vacation plans, including travel domestically.

"This is an important indicator of desires to spend on services ahead, which may be a signal that post-pandemic 'revenge spending' on travel may have peaked and is likely to slow over the rest of this year," Peterson said.

This story is developing and will be updated.

