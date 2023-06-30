 Skip to main content
...Air Quality Alert in effect for Friday June 30th and Saturday July
1st...

The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy has
declared Friday June 30th and Saturday July 1st to be an Action Day
for elevated levels of fine particulate (PM2.5). Pollutants are
expected to be in the Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups to Unhealthy
range.

The Action Day is in effect for the following Michigan counties...

Midland...Bay...Huron...Saginaw...Tuscola...Sanilac...Shiawassee...
Genesee...Lapeer and Livingston.

Smoke originating from wildfires in Quebec, Canada is currently
impacting PM2.5 concentrations at the surface across much of the
state of Michigan and will continue through Saturday, July 1st. The
Air Quality Index is expected to range from the UNHEALTHY FOR
SENSITIVE GROUPS to UNHEALTHY level.

Sensitive groups, such as people with lung disease (including
asthma), heart disease, and children and older adults, should limit
prolonged or heavy exertion.

Reduce or eliminate activities that contribute to air pollution,
such as outdoor burning, and use of residential wood burning devices.

Reduce vehicle trips and vehicle idling as much as possible and
reduce refueling your vehicle.

Keep windows closed overnight to prevent smoke from getting indoors
and, if possible, run central air conditioning with MERV-13 or higher
rated filters.

For further information, please see the Michigan Department of
Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy's Air Quality page on the
internet at http://www.deqmiair.org/

Americans are growing optimistic about inflation

Americans are growing optimistic about inflation

Shoppers are pictured here inside the Westfield San Francisco Centre shopping mall in San Francisco, California, on June 13.

 David Paul Morris/Bloomberg/Getty Images

Washington, DC (CNN) — With inflation continuing to slow, US consumers are taking notice — and they’re feeling a little more optimistic.

Consumer sentiment tracked by the University of Michigan improved in June, according to a final reading, up 9% from May. That was largely due to inflation’s steady retreat in recent months and consumers feeling more cheery about the economy’s future.

The Commerce Department reported Friday that the Personal Consumer Expenditures price index, the Federal Reserve’s preferred inflation gauge, rose 3.8% in May from a year earlier, down from April’s 4.3% annual rise.

Meanwhile, consumers’ economic outlook for the year ahead jumped 28% over last month.

“Overall, this striking upswing reflects a recovery in attitudes generated by the early-month resolution of the debt ceiling crisis, along with more positive feelings over softening inflation,” said Joanne Hsu, director of the university’s Surveys of Consumers, in a release Friday.

Consumers’ expectation for inflation in the year ahead also receded, falling to 3.3% in June from 4.2% in May. The optimism reflected in the survey means US consumers have faith that inflation will eventually slow to a sustainable level, which the Fed defines as 2% inflation.

This story is developing and will be updated.

