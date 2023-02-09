An artistic antique, furniture and more store to draw inspiration from

HOLLY, Mich. (WJRT) – A place to find unique antiques, hand-painted furniture and more is located just off North Saginaw Street in Holly.
Inside of Monarch Home Designs, shoppers will find items from more than 20 different vendors, including locally-made items.
Adam Stephens, owner of Monarch Design, spends his time giving back and hopes that the gestures help and inspire people.
"I have 11 little free libraries around Oakland County," said Stephens. "I paint rocks and hide them around town for kids called 'kindness rocks.'"
The idea for the business name was inspired by a core memory of releasing the type of butterfly with his mother, and by his passion for saving the Monarch population.
"I lost my mother on Christmas. She didn't get to see me do my passion," said Stephens.
Monarch Home Design opened a few months ago and Stephens feels that his mother is encouraging him from beyond.
"I've been an artist ever since I was a kid, and I always said when I grow up, 'I'm going to have a place where I can sell my art,'" said Stephens. "I do believe that this all happened because of her."
The most important thing about people coming into the store for Stephens is that they take away something, even if it isn't of monetary value.
"We hope they get inspired to go home and make something themselves," said Stephens.
From furniture painting to cookie decorating, Monarch Home Designs holds classes on a variety of different subjects for a chance for people to try something new.
They are currently looking for people to host classes.