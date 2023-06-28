 Skip to main content
...Air Quality Alert in effect for Thursday June 29th...

The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy has
declared Thursday June 29th to be an action day for elevated levels
of fine particulate (PM2.5) for southeast Michigan counties.
Pollutants are expected to be in the UNHEALTHY FOR SENSITIVE GROUPS
to UNHEALTHY range.

The action day is in effect for the following Michigan counties...

Midland...Bay...Huron...Saginaw...Tuscola...Sanilac...Shiawassee...
Genesee...Lapeer...St. Clair...Livingston...Oakland...Macomb...
Washtenaw...Wayne...Lenawee and Monroe.

Smoke originating from wildfires in Quebec, Canada is currently
impacting PM2.5 concentrations at the surface across much of the
state of Michigan and will continue through Thursday, June 29th. The
Air Quality Index is expected to range from the UNHEALTHY FOR
SENSITIVE GROUPS to UNHEALTHY level with some hourly concentrations
reaching the VERY UNHEALTHY range.

Sensitive groups, such as people with lung disease (including
asthma), heart disease, and children and older adults, should limit
prolonged or heavy exertion.

Reduce or eliminate activities that contribute to air pollution,
such as outdoor burning, and use of residential wood burning devices.

Reduce vehicle trips and vehicle idling as much as possible.

Keep windows closed overnight to prevent smoke from getting indoors
and, if possible, run central air conditioning with MERV-13 or higher
rated filters.

For further information, please see the Michigan Department of
Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy's Air Quality page on the
internet at http://www.deqmiair.org/

  • Updated
  • 0
Anheuser-Busch hopes its new ads will change the conversation

Anheuser-Busch’s new ad campaign “celebrates the people that bring our beer to life.”

 From Anheuser-Busch/Youtube

As Bud Light continues to face fallout from its partnership with a transgender influencer, its parent company is rolling out commercials centered on some of its 65,000 workers and partners.

Anheuser-Busch's new ad campaign, launching Wednesday, "celebrates the people that bring our beer to life," including farmers, delivery drivers and servers — some of whom have been the targets of threats after Bud Light sent a customized can to transgender influencer Dylan Mulvaney in March.

Mulvaney posted a video on Instagram showing off the can, and it sparked anti-trans backlash and calls for a boycott. Shortly after, Anheuser-Busch CEO Brendan Whitworth released an anodyne statement that angered LGBTQ+ advocates.

The episode became ground zero in America's culture wars. Anheuser-Busch breweries have faced bomb threats and some employees were reportedly harassed. Distributors are also facing financial difficulty because of a sharp decrease in Bud Light sales. Two marketing executives, Alissa Heinerscheid of Bud Light and Daniel Blake of Anheuser-Busch, have taken leaves of absences.

The company has had to provide financial support to distributors based on the extent to which sales have fallen: Some distributors will get between 20 cents to 50 cents back per case, depending on how severely their sales slipped, according to Beer Business Daily. The negative publicity has also hurt Anheuser-Busch's other brands, including Michelob Ultra.

'Making good'

Titled "That's Who We Are," the new TV ad campaign "recognizes the passionate people behind America's most loved beers," Anheuser-Busch said in a release Wednesday. The ads feature footage from various American cities, including Houston and Jonesboro, Arkansas.

"Our commitment to our amazing network has never wavered — it has only grown stronger. We are looking forward, and it's time to recognize and salute the people behind the scenes that drive our industry forward," said Whitworth.

The ads are part of Anheuser-Busch's overall make-good campaign with distributors. In addition to providing financial assistance to its wholesalers, Anheuser-Busch is also reimbursing fuel for distributors' trucks and also debuted a new Bud Light ad campaign last week that focuses on country music and NFL players.

Corporate response

After the March boycotts, Whitworth did not mention specifics of the issue in his first public statement in April. He said the company was "in the business of bringing people together over a beer." That led the Human Rights Campaign to say it was "disturbed" by the company's response, and Anheuser-Busch subsequently had its top LGBTQ+ rating revoked.

Last week, Anheuser-Busch InBev's top marketing executive also spoke out about the campaign.

"When things get divisive and controversial so easily, I think it's an important wake-up call to all of us marketers to be very humble," said Marcel Marcondes, Anheuser-Busch's global chief marketing officer, at Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity.

"It's tough to see all the controversial and divisive debates happening in the U.S. the last couple of weeks involving lots of brands and companies, including, especially, Bud Light," Marcondes told the audience.

He said brands in this situation should remain open to learning and understanding their customers.

In May, Mexican lager Modelo Especial dethroned Bud Light as America's top-selling beer, a title that Bud had largely held for more than two decades. Bud Light sales plunged 24% during the four weeks ending June 3, according to NIQ data provided to consulting firm Bump Williams. Bud Light, however, remains the country's top-selling beer so far this year.

