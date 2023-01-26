Anonymous donor pledges $1 million for new Flint YMCA

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - The downtown Flint YMCA announced another large gift for building a new facility as part of a $41 million mixed-use development.

An anonymous donor is pleading $1 million toward the new YMCA at Third and Harrison streets. The YMCA portion of the Harrison Street Commons project is estimated to cost $21 million.

"This amazing donation brings us one step closer to seeing the completion of Harrison Street Commons, a campus devoted to health and education in the heart of Flint," said Shelly Hilton, YMCA of Greater Flint CEO.

The gift announced Thursday will be added to $16 million from the C.S. Mott Foundation and $1 million from NBA star Kyle Kuzma, whose donation will go toward a gymnasium at the YMCA.

The YMCA of Greater Flint is conducting the Building Community Capital Campaign to raise the remaining money needed for the new facility.

"Our donor hopes that this gift inspires others in the community to dig deep and support a project that will serve many in Genesee County for generations to come," Hilton said.

Hurley Medical Center also announced plans to open a physical therapy clinic in the new YMCA when it opens. Hurley's clinic will help people recover from injuries, surgeries and other mobility issues.

The new downtown Flint physical therapy clinic will be open Monday through Friday beginning in 2025. It joins Hurley's five other physical therapy centers in Genesee and Lapeer counties.

"We are thrilled to be able to offer our physical therapy services in such a convenient location for our patients," said Cathy Metz, Director of Physical Therapy at Hurley Medical Center. "We believe that this partnership with the YMCA will help more people access the care they need to live their best lives."

Developers hope to break ground on Harrison Street Commons this spring and open the new downtown Flint YMCA by Jan. 1, 2025. The existing Flint YMCA will remain open until the new facility opens.

The Greater Flint YMCA plans to sell its existing facility at Second and Stevens streets for future development after the Harrison Street facility opens.