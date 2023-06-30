 Skip to main content
...Air Quality Alert in effect for Friday June 30th and Saturday July
1st...

The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy has
declared Friday June 30th and Saturday July 1st to be an Action Day
for elevated levels of fine particulate (PM2.5). Pollutants are
expected to be in the Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups to Unhealthy
range.

The Action Day is in effect for the following Michigan counties...

Midland...Bay...Huron...Saginaw...Tuscola...Sanilac...Shiawassee...
Genesee...Lapeer and Livingston.

Smoke originating from wildfires in Quebec, Canada is currently
impacting PM2.5 concentrations at the surface across much of the
state of Michigan and will continue through Saturday, July 1st. The
Air Quality Index is expected to range from the UNHEALTHY FOR
SENSITIVE GROUPS to UNHEALTHY level.

Sensitive groups, such as people with lung disease (including
asthma), heart disease, and children and older adults, should limit
prolonged or heavy exertion.

Reduce or eliminate activities that contribute to air pollution,
such as outdoor burning, and use of residential wood burning devices.

Reduce vehicle trips and vehicle idling as much as possible and
reduce refueling your vehicle.

Keep windows closed overnight to prevent smoke from getting indoors
and, if possible, run central air conditioning with MERV-13 or higher
rated filters.

For further information, please see the Michigan Department of
Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy's Air Quality page on the
internet at http://www.deqmiair.org/

Apple is now worth $3 trillion

  • Updated
  • 0
Apple CEO Tim Cook speaks with members of the media next to Apple's new Vision Pro virtual reality headset, during Apple's Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) at the Apple Park campus in Cupertino, California, on June 5.

 Josh Edelson/AFP/Getty Images

Apple is once again worth $3 trillion, the only company ever to reach that milestone.

Shares rose 1% Friday to hit a record $191.34. With 15.7 billion shares outstanding, that stock price pushed Apple to its historic market value.

Apple has been here once before: On January 3, 2022, Apple hit the $3 trillion mark during intraday trading, but it failed to close there. If Apple closes above the $3 trillion mark, it will become the only company ever to achieve that feat.

The company's stock closed Thursday at a record high share price for the third-straight day, but it merely budged 0.2% higher. Apple easily surpassed the $190.73 level it needed to break $3 trillion Friday.

The sky-high valuation for the tech giant comes on the heels of its risky launch of the Apple Vision Pro earlier this month and a stronger-than-expected quarterly earnings report in May – even though sales and profit slumped.

The Vision Pro, which will go on sale next year, impressed tech journalists who got an early preview of the augmented reality device. But it is entering a nascent market with little mainstream consumer adoption. Apple plans to charge a hefty $3,499 for its headset, which currently has limited apps and experiences, and requires users to stay tethered to a battery pack the size of an iPhone.

Apple's stock has skyrocketed nearly 46% this year, boosted by a broader surge in Big Tech stocks as investors have jumped onto the AI bandwagon. Nvidia leads the S&P 500 with a 181% jump this year, followed by Meta at 137%.

This year's stock market success for Apple comes in sharp contrast to 2022. At the start of 2023, Apple's market cap fell below $2 trillion in trading for the first time since early 2021.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

CNN’s Samantha Murphy Kelly and Clare Duffy contributed to this report.

